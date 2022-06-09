A joint venture led by CRG and Shapack Partners have announced the successful land acquisition of the former 156,000-square-foot Bridgford Food Corporation Chicago food processing facility located at 170 N. Green Street. The successful land acquisition marks the completion of another critical project milestone enabling CRG and Shapack Partners to realize their vision of transforming the site into a modern mixed-use destination in Fulton Market.

With Lamar Johnson Collaborative as the architect behind the design, the development will consist of a large podium structure with two towers rising above. The lower floors of the podium will hold retail space and lobbies for each use at the ground floor, with some amenity space and 235 car parking spaces included. Atop the podium will be a mid rise structure in a U-shape that will hold 350,000 square feet of office space.

Rising at the corner of N. Peoria St and W. Lake St, the main tower will rise up 37 stories, holding 275 residential units topping out at a height of 480 feet at the top of the mechanical penthouse. The unit mix will consist of 44 studios, 55 convertibles, 110 one-bedrooms, and 66 two-bedrooms. Located diagonally from the residential tower, a shorter tower will rise to hold 150 hotel keys, reduced from the original 250 keys planned. Various roof decks at the differing setbacks will hold amenity spaces for the different tenants, guests, and residents.

At the ground, a large plaza is carved out of the ground floor, continuing the midblock connection from the Mews at 167 N. Green St. Flanked by retail space and lobbies, the open space will connect through the site from N. Green St to N. Peoria St. Rising above the plaza is a light well that cuts through the office floors, making them into a U-shape. A previously planned bridge that connected the ends of the U-shaped office floors was removed to allow for more light access in the midblock connection.

CRG’s parent company, Clayco, will serve as the general contractor on the project. Shapack Partners will oversee the leasing of the retail and office space. The disposition team for Bridgford Foods Corporation was led by CBRE who assisted throughout the transaction. CRG anticipates construction could begin as early as the fall of this year.